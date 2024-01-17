Mumbai News: DRI Seizes 4 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹2.58 Crore; 4 Held

DRI

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized four kilograms of smuggled gold worth ₹2.58 crore in an operation at the Mumbai airport and arrested four persons, officials informed on Tuesday. The officers of the Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted two passengers who arrived at the airport from Jeddah. The passengers were searched and one kilogram of gold dust in wax form, stitched in the innerwear of both passengers was seized from each of them.

4kg gold seized

Later, gold pieces of 2kg concealed in three mixer grinders of the passengers were found during baggage search. A total of 4kg gold worth was recovered. The officials also discovered that two persons were coming to receive the gold from the passengers outside the airport. Accordingly, the officers planned a trap and intercepted the intended receivers. The two passengers and both receivers have been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.