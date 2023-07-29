 Mumbai News: DRI Seizes 306 Live Exotic Wildlife Smuggled Into City Through Air Cargo
Amongst the 306 live exotic wildlife seized were Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle, Red Bellied Short Head Turtle, Greek Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Crabs and exotic Alligator Gar & Sting Ray fishes.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 306 live exotic wildlife smuggled into Mumbai Air Cargo. The wildlife traffickers attempted to smuggle the exotic animals concealed in consignment of ornamental aquarium fishes.

Amongst the 306 live exotic wildlife seized were Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle, Red Bellied Short Head Turtle, Greek Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Crabs and exotic Alligator Gar & Sting Ray fishes.

The endangered wildlife were attempted to be smuggled into India in contravention of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at Air Cargo Mumbai by concealing under other varieties of ornamental fishes.

