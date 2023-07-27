Mumbai News: 3 Held Under Wildlife Protection Act For Illegally Selling Skull, Horn Of Sambar Deer

The DN Nagar police apprehended three individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade of skull and horns of the 'Sambar' deer species on July 25. The accused have been identified as Manoj Barap, also known as Bhutya, 24, Harsh Dubey, 22, and Ashutosh Suryvanshi, 22, residents of Borivali West.

Acting on a tip-off, the police received information that the three individuals would attempt to sell the skull and horns of the 'Sambar' deer species to a wealthy individual in high profile society near Wajeda House, Samta Nagar in Andheri West. The police set up a trap and successfully apprehended the accused at the specified location.

The police seized the skull and horns of the 'Sambar' deer species, valuing ₹20 lakhs, from the possession of the accused. A case has been registered against them under sections 9, 39, 48(a), 49(b), and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Shashikant Mane, Assistant Commissioner of Police, D.N. Nagar, and led by Sr. Police Inspector Milind Kurade and his team.

