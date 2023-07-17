Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Poaching, Selling Peacock Meat

FPJ

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, a police team led jointly by Sitamau TI Dinesh Prajapati and Garoth TI Kamlesh Singar arrested Sameer Khan of Khejadia village in Mandsaur for poaching and entrapping peacocks.

The police recovered five peahens cramped in a small enclosure. Police also recovered weapons and cash from one of the beds. Four members of his family, including father Babar Khan, mother Jahida Bee and brothers Alam Khan and Shahzad Khan, managed to escape. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sameer and his family had allegedly trapped the peacock for its feathers and meat.

As per locals, they used to eat as well as sell peacock meat. A case was registered against them with Sitamau police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Wildlife Protection Act and the Arms Act.