Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata Mahasankalp Rally Promotes Cleanliness In Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur witnessed a display of unity and enthusiasm as Swachhata Mahasankalp rally was taken out under Swachh Survekshan 2023 initiative.

Led by Municipal president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, the rally aimed to raise awareness about cleanliness among city's residents.

Despite rain showers, the rally commenced from Gandhi Square and made its way through various important areas. Addressing the conclusion of rally, Gurjar stressed on importance of citizens coming together to make Mandsaur the cleanest city. He highlighted the city's achievements, including winning a cleanliness incentive award and securing the top spot in the cleanliness survey.

The municipal president urged everyone to understand their responsibility and cooperate in maintaining a clean city. NAPA provided garbage collection vehicles for daily waste disposal, emphasizing on the need for citizens to support the cleaning efforts. Corporator and committee president shared their perspectives on the importance of cleanliness during the programme.

The event concluded with CMO Sudhir Kumar Singh overseeing the operation and Safari Daroga Mangal Kotiyana expressing gratitude to the participants. The rally served as a powerful reminder to the collective responsibility to create a cleaner and healthier Mandsaur.