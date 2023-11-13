Mumbai News: Dongri Police Files FIR Against 2 People By Putting Up Anti-Israel Stickers

Representational Image

Dongri Police have registered an FIR against two individuals who were arrested for protesting by affixing stickers against Israel. A message expressing the protest through Israel-themed posters was tagged on X (formerly Twitter) of the Mumbai Police.

Upon receiving this information, a Dongri police officer arrived at the scene, examined the stickers, and subsequently filed an FIR based on a complaint by a police constable.

Total of 13 stickers retrieved

As per police reports, an individual with the username dojam@santryal tagged the Mumbai Police's Twitter account, reporting that stickers protesting against Israel had been placed on the streets of Dongri. Following the complaint, the police visited the Nishan Pada area and discovered shoe-shaped stickers affixed to the Israeli flag. A total of thirteen such stickers were retrieved and subsequently destroyed by the police. An investigation into the matter was initiated.

A police officer mentioned that CCTV camera footage from the area was utilised to identify the person responsible for placing the stickers. Subsequently, two individuals, Mohammad Imran Sufiyan Ansari (38) and Javed Imtiaz Dandoti (35), were arrested. The police clarified that this action was taken to prevent any deterioration of law and security amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

