 Mumbai News: Domestic Help Booked For ₹1 Crore Gold Brick Theft In Juhu
Police are currently searching for Prabhunarayan Mishra (the accused), who is not at the address he provided to his employer.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Representational Image

The Juhu police booked a 28-year-old domestic help on Wednesday for allegedly stealing two 1kg gold bricks worth Rs 1 crore from his employer’s house in Juhu.

The accused, Prabhunarayan Mishra, worked for a 76-year-old businessman and committed the theft between May 10 and June 20. Mishra continued working for five more days after the theft before abruptly quitting. Only Mishra had access to the room where the gold bricks were kept.

After discovering the theft, the businessman approached the police and filed a case. Police are currently searching for Mishra, who is not at the address he provided to his employer.

