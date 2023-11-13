Mumbai News: Diwali Noise Levels In City Hit 117 dB, Surpassing Last Year's Record

PTI

This Diwali was noisier than last year, revealed a report on noise levels on the evening of November 12, the main day of the festival. In most places, citizens ignored the Bombay High Court’s order last week restricting firecracker use to between 8 and 10pm. In other areas, firecrackers violated noise pollution rules that limit sound levels in residential areas during night.

Noise levels surpass last year's top reading

Awaaz Foundation, an anti-noise campaign group that recorded noise levels at six locations across the city on Sunday evening, said that the maximum noise level of 117 decibels (dB) was recorded at Marine Drive at 9.55 pm. This was higher than 109.1 dB recorded at the same spot on Diwali day in 2022. The report noted that fewer aerial crackers were burst overall when compared to the period since 2020, but the bursting of loud firecrackers on the ground increased decibel levels.

Awaaz Foundation tested noise levels at Marine Drive, Machimar Nagar in Colaba, Carter Road in Bandra and three spots around Shivaji Park. The tests found that sound levels ranged between 82 and 117 dB at Marine Drive, a mostly residential area where noise levels should not exceed 45 dB between 10 pm and 6 am, described as ‘night time’ under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000.

Bursting of firecrackers increased after 9pm at Marine Drive: Report

The bursting of firecrackers increased after 9pm at Marine Drive, Awaaz Foundation said, adding that revellers gathered on the promenade to burst ‘serial’ ground firecrackers and ‘aerial’ firecrackers.

“The highest noise levels were recorded at 9.55pm at Marine Drive, when serial bombs and loud aerial bombs were burst. Continuously. The Police started to shut down firecracker use at about 10.10pm. They also detained some people who continued to use crackers despite their warnings,” Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation said.

After an uproar over the deteriorating air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court on Friday had directed that firecrackers could be burst only between 8pm and 10pm in the state. With this direction, the court had reduced the time period allowed for firecracker use from three hours earlier. The court had taken up the matter suo moto after taking cognisance of news reports about the unhealthy air.

All the spots tested for noise levels on Sunday evening exceeded recommended noise levels for residential areas. At Carter Road, noise levels were between 72-85 dB at 7pm. At Machimar Nagar, it was 82 dB at 8.45pm.

"At Shivaji Park, which is a residential zone, the noise level was recorded at 99 decibels at 7.45 pm and 95 decibels at 11.45 pm. During Diwali in 2021, the highest noise level, at 100.4 decibels, was recorded at Shivaji Park," it added. "At Shivaji Park, firecracker use was observed at about 7.45 pm. Barring a few stray crackers at a distance, there were few firecrackers used along the road from Shivaji Park (in Dadar) to Marine Drive," the Awaaz report said

Warnings about the harm caused by high noise levels

Doctors have been warning about the harm caused by high noise levels. Posting a message on X, formerly known as twitter, a doctor said: ‘A noise level of more than 120 dB can cause sudden noise induced hearing loss, and the chances of the hearing loss to get reversed are very less. We need to understand that Diwali can be celebrated without worsening the AQI and without causing so much discomfort.’

Awaaz Foundation said that an earlier sampling the chemical composition of firecrackers had revealed toxic materials. "Though no crackers containing toxic chemicals are permitted as per Supreme Court orders, their presence was detected during chemical analysis. It included barium, a chemical banned by the apex court," the group said.

It said the air would contain these harmful chemicals, including barium, in the period after Diwali and will contribute to poor AQI.

