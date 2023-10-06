Mumbai News: Diva Road Over Bridge Project Nears One-Third Completion Mark

FPJ

Almost one third of the much awaited Diva Road Over Bridge (ROB) project is completed. This project aims to enhance safety, reduce train delays, and improve the overall commuting experience for tens of thousands of passengers in the city.

The Diva level crossing gate, which is currently opened approximately 35 times a day, has been a persistent source of train delays, causing disruptions of 5 to 7 minutes during routine operations and up to 15 to 30 minutes during accidents and unavoidable situations. These delays have impacted over 200 daily train services, inconveniencing countless commuters.

"The ROB project, with a budget of ₹59.60 crores, has seen substantial progress with an expenditure of ₹12.31 crores already invested. Currently, the project boasts an overall physical progress of 32%, including the construction of all necessary piers, the successful launch of girders, and the provision of deck sheets" said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"On the east side, approach work spanning 345 meters is in progress on all 8 piers and abutments, with land acquisition successfully completed. However, the west side approach work for 302 meters is yet to commence, pending the ongoing land acquisition process covering 300 meters on that side" he said.

Project set to improve punctuality of over 200 train services daily

The Diva ROB is seen as a critical project within the CR's suburban section, with the potential to significantly improve the punctuality of over 200 train services daily. Moreover, it addresses a major safety concern, as the Diva level crossing has been associated with approximately 130 reported deaths from January 2018 to September 2023. This initiative not only promises to save precious time but also, more importantly, lives.

"While the project faced delays due to design disputes with Thane Municipal Corporation and land availability issues, it is now set to make substantial progress in the coming year" said an official, adding that CR remains committed to gradually closing all level crossing gates to enhance safety and mobility for passengers.