Mumbai News: DHS Wants BMC To Track Reasons Behind Spike In Dengue, Malaria Cases | representational pic

Mumbai: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has directed the BMC to conduct a study in the K East and K West wards of Andheri to understand the reasons for the surge in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases.

The health authority has also written to the municipal corporations of Thane and Mira-Bhayander to take necessary measures to curb the rising water-borne diseases.

According to the data, 38% of overall dengue and malaria cases recorded across Maharashtra are from Mumbai especially Andheri which has 12% of these cases.

Preventive measures need to be implemented

A senior health official said that measures need to be implemented including mapping of patients, population and disease. Health officers should conduct a survey at the ward level and take mosquito preventive measures in at least 200 houses or premises of the suspected patients at their homes and workplaces.

“This year cases have doubled compared to last year which has raised concerns over the working of the public health department. However, the intermittent rains and fluctuations in weather are the major cause for the surge,” the official said.

He further said that there is also a need to spread awareness related to dengue and malaria and their precautions.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, the number of migrants in this city is large and the possibility of spreading these diseases to other districts can not be ruled out. In addition, since it is the festival days, it is requested to kindly give instructions to the concerned from your level to implement effective preventive measures,” the official added.

“The civic body can also take help from external sources including the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for curbing the high prevalence of all three monsoon ailments, which is high in Andheri,” one of the DHS officers said.

“With the withdrawal of monsoon, there might be infrequent rains causing water stagnation, resulting in more breeding spots,” said an official from K West ward.

Mumbai has the maximum number of cases in the state

The eleven wards of Mumbai account for 40-50% of overall dengue and malaria cases recorded across the state this year until October 7. The BMC’s 11 wards account for 50% of dengue and 41% of overall malaria cases reported across Mumbai until October 7.

As per the data, Mumbai witnessed 8,713 of the 23,004 dengue and Malaria cases recorded in Maharashtra until October 7.

