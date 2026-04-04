Mumbai News: 'Development Equals Destruction, Displacement & Disaster Now,' Says Water Man Rajendra Singh At Memorial Lecture

Earlier the governments put efforts to find a balance between economy and ecology, which is missing now, said renowned environment activist Rajendra Singh. |

Mumbai: In the recent past, development has become equal to destruction, displacement and disaster. Earlier the governments put efforts to find a balance between economy and ecology, which is missing now, said renowned environment activist Rajendra Singh. Speaking at the Darryl D’Monte memorial lecture in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Saturday, Singh, who recently came into the limelight for the Save Aravali Hills movement, said that only mass public movement, similar to the Aravali hills, can save the mangroves and rivers of Mumbai.

Mass Movement Needed

“There is no point in trusting the courts and government, as the government now thinks it is supreme and the courts are part of the government,” Singh said.

Singh, who is also known as the water man of India, said, “If we want destruction and disaster free Mumbai, we need a special plan and design to rejuvenate the rivers and save mangroves.”

Special Plan Required

“There needs to be a mass movement, getting people together. The movement to rejuvenate Mithi river which started in 2012 has slowed down in Mumbai. There needs to be continuity, or nature destruction will continue,” he added.

Stalin D, director of non-governmental organisation Vanashakti which approached the Supreme Court to save 45,000 mangroves to be impacted for Coastal Road North, said, “I second Singh’s statements. The apex court is acting as an extended arm of the government administration. There have been several judgements in the past which have conserved the environment in this country and we respect the courts for that. However, in the recent past, at least in PILs related to Mumbai, cases are only going to the Chief's bench and we are hardly given time. We couldn't even give the court the option to save some mangroves out of 45,000.”

Green Lovers' Plan

GR Vora, an environment activist from Mumbai, said, “The green lovers of Mumbai plan for a mass and united movement to save the cutting of 45,000 mangroves.”

Singh concluded his lecture by saying that in the past disaster control was found in nature, not in artificial intelligence. Humans need to get back to nature to save themselves from droughts and floods. “A yatra in Mumbai to save rivers. People need to come together on ground to fight the environmental crisis.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/