Mumbai News: Wheel Defect In Panchvati Express Coach Forces Bogie Detachment, Delays Train's CSMT Departure

Wheel Defect In Panchvati Express Coach Forces Bogie Detachment, Delays Train's CSMT Departure | Representational image

Mumbai: A wheel defect in coach D/1 of the 12109 Panchvati Express forced railway authorities to detach the faulty bogie and delay the train's scheduled 6:15 pm departure from Platform 10 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday evening.

Passenger Arrangements

Carriage and Wagon staff detected the defect during pre-departure checks. The affected coach was isolated by around 7 pm and moved to the yard for repairs along with the rest of the rake. Passengers were accommodated in other coaches or permitted to travel on alternative trains. A senior Central Railway officer said the administration also arranged full ticket refunds for passengers who opted out. Station Superintendent confirmed the train would depart from Platform 10 once repairs are completed. No rush was reported at the station by late evening.

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