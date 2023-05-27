Mumbai News: Developer Mohan Kukreja files FIR against brother over alleged forgery

Representative Image

Mumbai: One of the leading builders in Mumbai, Mohan Kukreja, has filed an FIR at Chembur police station for alleged forgery against his brother Rajkumar Kukreja (66).

In his complaint, Mohan has alleged that his brother forged documents to acquire and sell a property worth ₹6 crore.

Forged will

The property in Chembur was originally purchased by their father in the name of their now deceased mother, Draupadi Kukreja, in 1961. However, Mohan Kukreja alleged that in 1996 Rajkumar forged a document and created a fake will in her name to acquire the property. He added that Rajkumar then sold the property to a private company for ₹6 crore.

In the allegedly forged will, Rajkumar has made himself the sole successor of the property and based on that he took the property under his name and then sold it to a real estate company in 2012. Mohan Kukreja said even he had a share in the property and he ought to have received ₹67.89 lakh as his share.

Police begins technical investigation

Assistant Police Inspector Ranjit Jadhav of the Chembur Police, who is investigating the case, stated that they have begun technical investigation in the matter. The FIR, which was registered on May 24, includes section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document) among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in January, FPJ had reported about a tussle between Mohan and his other brother Sunil Kukreja. Mohan had filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch against Sunil. Reportedly, it was about a certain financial dealing of the Kukreja Construction Group. However, the EOW has not registered an FIR in this matter.

