Mumbai News: Department Of Disability Welfare Pushes For Provision Of Foodgrains To Disabled

Department of Disability Welfare president Bacchu Kadu | File

The Department of Disability Welfare aims to frame a policy benefiting disabled people across the state, according to Bacchu Kadu, the department’s president. The government seeks to provide food grains to the disabled community independently, eliminating reliance on other government schemes.

Divyangyanchya Dari Abhiyan (Mission to reach the doorsteps of the disabled) was organised for the eighth time at the Palghar Collector's office on August 31, welcoming the district's disabled beneficiaries and other notable figures such as the Zilha Parishad president Prakash Nikam, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Shreenivas Vanga and other executive district heads. Throughout the event, Bacchu Kadu interacted with disabled persons, noting their concerns.

The state government has set a December deadline for the issuance of Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards for disabled citizens. Kadu highlighted a need for government machinery to extend government schemes to the disabled and a necessity of hiring contractual interpreters proficient in sign language for municipal councils and district offices, facilitating communication with disabled visitors. He also expressed intentions to request the Chief Minister for a full-time district-level head for the understaffed Palghar’s Social Welfare department and commended the fighting spirit of the disabled people.

