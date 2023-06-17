Mumbai News: Defaulting Driver Decamps With Dumpster Clamped By Traffic Deparment

In a bizarre incident that has the traffic police scratching their heads, a dumper clamped for violating traffic rules in Nagpada disappeared from the check spot on Wednesday morning. The vehicle headed towards Mahalakshmi was stopped during a routine drive that morning and the driver was fined after he could not produce the documents.

Driver was an habitual offender

As he had insufficient money to pay the challan, his records were checked and was found to be a habitual offender with several e-challans issued against him. The constable on duty clamped his tyre and took a photograph before proceeding further on patrol duty. The driver, meanwhile, was asked to go to Nagpada traffic division office to pay the fine. However, the dumper was no longer there when he returned. The yellow clamp (inscribed NTD L2) costing ₹3,000 was also missing. As per rules, the clamp is removed by the officer on duty only after the offender pays up the fine.