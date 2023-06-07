Mumbai News: Debris, Garbage Complaints Now On WhatsApp

Now, citizens can register a complaint if they find any construction debris or garbage lying on the city streets. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a dedicated WhatsApp number – 8169681697 – for the purpose while instructing BMC officials to swiftly address the grievances. The BMC has appointed 350 junior superintendent for the smooth functioning of the mechanism. Ward officers will monitor the complaints while the BMC chief will review the status of grievances on a weekly basis.

To register a complaint, one needs to share his GPS location along with the photos of the site in question on the Whatsapp number. Subsequently, staff of the solid waste management will attend the complaint and upload the photograph of lifted debris on the same number as a proof that the grievance has been resolved. “The BMC should use this system to give relief to Mumbaikars,” Shinde remarked.

Speaking during the event, the CM underlined that several public works are underway in the city. “Road concretisation is being done in Mumbai and Mumbaikar will soon get pothole free roads. Simultaneously, around 1,150 projects related to the city beautification programme are going on and citizens can see the changes themselves. The BMC has also undertaken the work of cleaning beaches whereas 170 'Aaple Dawakhana' are treating poor patients,” he said.

Underscoring the need for comprehensive policies for the pending redevelopment projects, he said that he has already discussed this topic with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.