Mumbai News: Dandiya Organisers Mandated to Provide Primary Healthcare Facilities | File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed all district heads in the state on Thursday to ensure that dandiya event organisers provide primary healthcare facilities for participants.

During Navratri celebrations at dandiya festive dance events, participants often lose themselves to the rhythm, sometimes leading to medical emergencies due to excessive exertion.

Need for healthcare facilities for participants

With lifestyle-related ailments on the rise, instant medical attention becomes crucial during such events. Recognizing this need, Chief Minister Shinde has emphasised the importance of equipped ambulances at the venue. While many Dandiya organizers have provided basic medical facilities in the past, some have overlooked this crucial aspect. To ensure the well-being of the participants, CM Shinde has now made it mandatory for all dandiya organizers to have primary healthcare facilities, including fully-equipped ambulances, at their venues. This move comes after Nilesh Dave, Editor of the 'Gujarat Samachar' newspaper in Mumbai, met the Chief Minister and put forth this suggestion.

