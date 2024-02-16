Mumbai News: Dahisar Businessman Loses ₹45.5 Lakh In Fake Call Centre Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Dahisar courier business operator lost Rs 45.53 lakh in a scam after he was induced to invest in a fake call centre. The Dahisar police registered a cheating and forgery case on February 13.

Satish Dakhane, 38, the complainant, met Nitin Borkar in November 2021. Borkar claimed to run data entry and call centres for Keneth Health Care Company, an American firm, earning $1,600 monthly. As Dakhane agreed to invest in the new business, he was initially instructed to deposit Rs 5.25 lakh into Keneth Health Company. Borkar cited technical issues and made Dakhane to transfer the amount to his ICICI Bank account.

Victim Was Duped Into Investing In A Fake Call Centre

Guided by Borkar, Dakhane entered into an online contract with Kenethe Health Care Company (later found to be fake) to establish a call centre. Despite confirmation emails, the venture in Devraj Mall, Dahisar East, turned out to be a sham. Dakhane's team invested in equipment, conducted interviews, selected 10 candidates, and underwent a week of training. Despite efforts, no payments were received from January to April 2022. Throughout the setup, Borkar extracted funds for various pretexts.