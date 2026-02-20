 Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured

Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured

A gas cylinder blast in Dighe Chawl, Santacruz East, Mumbai, caused severe burn injuries to four people, including a minor and a senior citizen. The victims were rushed to V N Desai Hospital and later Sion Hospital for treatment. Fire was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by 9:26 pm.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: Four people, including a minor and a senior citizen, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire erupted due to cylinder blast in a chawl in Santacruz East on Thursday night. The incident took place at Dighe Chawl, Behind Rekha Medical, Vakola Bridge, Dhobi Ghat, and was reported to the CP control room at 6.52 pm.

"The fire due to cylinder blast in room. Four injured were sent to V N Desai Hospital. The blaze was extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 9.26 pm.

As per information from Dr. Jadhav, AMO, V N Desai Hospital, our of total four injured reported, three have been to Sion hospital, alongwith the doctors and ambulance.

Read Also
Major Fire Breaks Out At Two Warehouses On Wagholi–Lohgaon Road In Pune
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Vessels For Illegal Fuel Transfer, AIS Spoofing In Indian EEZ; FIR Registered At Yellow Gate Police Station
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Vessels For Illegal Fuel Transfer, AIS Spoofing In Indian EEZ; FIR Registered At Yellow Gate Police Station
Bihar Govt Signs MoUs For Establishing AI CoE, Research Park At IIT Patna
Bihar Govt Signs MoUs For Establishing AI CoE, Research Park At IIT Patna
Mumbai Local Update: Queue System Introduced At Nalasopara Railway Station To Ease Peak-Hour Rush | All You Need To Know
Mumbai Local Update: Queue System Introduced At Nalasopara Railway Station To Ease Peak-Hour Rush | All You Need To Know
23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai
23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai

The victims are identified as Javed Abdul Shiakh (30) with upto 60% burns, Avantika Ajay Gawade (45) with 30% burns, Sumati Ramesh Gawade (65) with upto 40% burns and Yash Gawade (15) with 12% burns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on