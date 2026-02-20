Mumbai News: Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured

Cylinder Blast In Santacruz Chawl Leaves 4 Critically Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: Four people, including a minor and a senior citizen, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire erupted due to cylinder blast in a chawl in Santacruz East on Thursday night. The incident took place at Dighe Chawl, Behind Rekha Medical, Vakola Bridge, Dhobi Ghat, and was reported to the CP control room at 6.52 pm.

"The fire due to cylinder blast in room. Four injured were sent to V N Desai Hospital. The blaze was extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 9.26 pm.

As per information from Dr. Jadhav, AMO, V N Desai Hospital, our of total four injured reported, three have been to Sion hospital, alongwith the doctors and ambulance.

The victims are identified as Javed Abdul Shiakh (30) with upto 60% burns, Avantika Ajay Gawade (45) with 30% burns, Sumati Ramesh Gawade (65) with upto 40% burns and Yash Gawade (15) with 12% burns.

