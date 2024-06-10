Mumbai News: Cyclist Injured At EEH By Speeding Car; Joggers Demand More Safety

A woman cyclist had a close shave with death on Sunday morning when she was hit by a speeding car, while training at the service road along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) for the upcoming Mumbai-Pandharpur cycling event. The near-fatal mishap becomes more concerning because the victim, Anita Borkar, was cycling on the stretch between the Airoli Junction and Ghatkopar, which is dedicated to runners, walkers and cyclists from 5am to 7.30am. The incident occurred near the Godrej signal service road at around 6.30am. Fortunately, Borkar escaped with minor injuries on her palm without any fractures.

Asserting that the accident has again turned the spotlight on such lurking dangers, the EEH Runners Group wrote to the Mumbai traffic police, requesting for barricading of the service road for the safety of runners and cyclists from reckless drivers. As per the group, local cops came to Borkar's rescue, but they discouraged her from lodging a complaint. She dissuaded her, saying that filing an offence would be “time-consuming” and that she would need to visit court’ frequently.

They also alleged that the driver, who hit Borkar, was drunk and the car was loaded with alcohol. The group also accused the cops of making a “settlement” with the driver. In its letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police for traffic (eastern region) Raju Bhujbal, the group raised the safety issues faced by the cyclists on the southbound service road of the EEH, particularly in the areas near the Godrej signal and the PUC point at the end of the Vikhroli station flyover.

Last year in April, the then Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pravin Padwal issued a notification, mandating that the service road at EEH will have dedicated slots – from 5am to 7.30am – everyday for walkers, runners and cyclists. The move came after a jogger named Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, CEO of Altruist Technologies, was killed by a speeding car during her morning run near the Worli Diary on March 19, 2023.

“The lack of barricades at the Godrej signal and inadequate barricades at the PUC point have resulted in multiple accidents involving runners and cyclists due to reckless driving. Many of these incidents go unreported as victims often sustain minor injuries and are reluctant to report them,” read the letter. The group requested the traffic police to also install prominent signage, informing that the entry of vehicles is prohibited between 5am and 7.30am on the EEH service road.