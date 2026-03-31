Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Police Registers FIR Against Transgender Person's Brother Over Threat To Leak Videos, Demand Job

In a widely discussed viral video case, the Cuffe Parade Police Station has registered an FIR against the brother of a transgender person following a complaint filed by her. | AI

Mumbai: In a widely discussed viral video case, the Cuffe Parade Police Station has registered an FIR against the brother of a transgender person following a complaint filed by her.

Video allegedly involving Maharashtra minister

According to police sources, a video allegedly involving a Maharashtra minister and a transgender individual had recently gone viral on social media, drawing significant public attention. In connection with the incident, the complainant approached the police alleging that her own brother had issued threats to her.

In her complaint, she stated that her brother demanded that she secure him a job in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department, failing which he would upload and circulate her videos online. She also alleged that the viral video had been edited before being circulated with the intention of defaming her.

FIR registered under BNS Sections 79, 351(2) and IT Act Sections 66(e), 67(a)

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, or acts) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). Additionally, Sections 66(e) and 67(a) of the Information Technology Act, relating to privacy violations and transmission of objectionable electronic content, have also been invoked. Police officials said further investigation is underway to verify the allegations and ascertain the role of the accused in the circulation of the video.

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