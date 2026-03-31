Bhiwandi Police Busts Vehicle Theft Gang, Arrests Three, Recovers 58 Stolen Motorcycles Worth ₹10.60 Lakh

In a significant breakthrough against the rising menace of vehicle theft, the Crime Branch Unit-II of Bhiwandi Police has busted an organized gang involved in stealing two-wheelers across the city and adjoining rural areas. |

Bhiwandi: In a significant breakthrough against the rising menace of vehicle theft, the Crime Branch Unit-II of Bhiwandi Police has busted an organized gang involved in stealing two-wheelers across the city and adjoining rural areas. Acting on a specific Tip-Off police arrested three habitual offenders and recovered as many as 58 stolen motorcycles collectively valued at ₹10.60 lakh leading to the detection of 41 theft cases.

Operation based on intelligence input

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amarsingh Jadhav the operation was carried out following confidential information received by Police Havaldar Shabir Shaikh. Based on the intelligence input a targeted trap was laid leading to the arrest of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ganesh alias Ganu Raju More (21) Sahebaali alias Chhotu Sultan Ali Shaikh (19) and Sunil alias Bala Shankar Rathod (20).

Garage mechanic Ganesh More had technical expertise

During interrogation it was revealed that Ganesh More a garage mechanic by profession, possessed the technical expertise to start motorcycles that lacked proper handle locks, making them easy targets.

The accused would specifically scout for two-wheelers parked without handle locks. After stealing them the vehicles were transported and sold in different districts across Maharashtra for quick financial gain DCP Amarsingh Jadhav stated.

Gang active for several years

Police officials further revealed that the gang had been active for several years and had confessed to multiple thefts during sustained interrogation. The recovery of 58 motorcycles marks one of the largest seizures in recent times in the region.

Authorities believe that more cases could be linked to this gang, and further investigation is underway to identify additional accomplices and recover more stolen property.

The crackdown has brought relief to residents who had been grappling with a spike in vehicle thefts, while police have reiterated their appeal to citizens to ensure proper locking mechanisms to prevent such crimes.

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