Mumbai News: Crafty Thief Lures Woman Into Ritual, Swipes ₹75,000 Gold Chain And Locket At Temple

Representative Image

In a cunning act of deception, a woman fell victim to a crafty thief who skillfully exploited a temple ritual to pilfer her gold chain and locket worth Rs. 75,000.

According to the filed FIR, Sharda Vishwakarma (61), a resident of Kurla West, visited the Jarimata temple on August 19 around 12:30 pm. After her prayers, she settled in a corner of the temple.

Unbeknownst to her, an unidentified individual approached with a claim of owning a jewelry shop. He enticed her into participating in a Pooja dedicated to a female deity, despite her initial reluctance. Eventually, Vishwakarma gave in.

During the ritual, the man persistently urged her to touch gold-adorned flower garlands. Though she resisted at first, his insistence prompted her to remove her gold chain and locket. Seizing the opportunity, the accused swiftly snatched the items and concealed them in a plastic bag. Handing her the bag under the pretense of Prasad distribution, he made a discreet escape.

Upon examination, she found only four flowers in the bag, unveiling the loss of her valuable gold chain and locket. The thief's calculated scheme left her with a stolen treasure. Consequently, she lodged a complaint against the unidentified culprit under section 420 of the IPC Act, covering charges of fraud and theft.