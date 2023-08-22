 Mumbai News: Crafty Thief Lures Woman Into Ritual, Swipes ₹75,000 Gold Chain And Locket At Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Crafty Thief Lures Woman Into Ritual, Swipes ₹75,000 Gold Chain And Locket At Temple

Mumbai News: Crafty Thief Lures Woman Into Ritual, Swipes ₹75,000 Gold Chain And Locket At Temple

According to the filed FIR, Sharda Vishwakarma (61), a resident of Kurla West, visited the Jarimata temple on August 19 around 12:30 pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a cunning act of deception, a woman fell victim to a crafty thief who skillfully exploited a temple ritual to pilfer her gold chain and locket worth Rs. 75,000.

According to the filed FIR, Sharda Vishwakarma (61), a resident of Kurla West, visited the Jarimata temple on August 19 around 12:30 pm. After her prayers, she settled in a corner of the temple.

Unbeknownst to her, an unidentified individual approached with a claim of owning a jewelry shop. He enticed her into participating in a Pooja dedicated to a female deity, despite her initial reluctance. Eventually, Vishwakarma gave in.

During the ritual, the man persistently urged her to touch gold-adorned flower garlands. Though she resisted at first, his insistence prompted her to remove her gold chain and locket. Seizing the opportunity, the accused swiftly snatched the items and concealed them in a plastic bag. Handing her the bag under the pretense of Prasad distribution, he made a discreet escape.

Upon examination, she found only four flowers in the bag, unveiling the loss of her valuable gold chain and locket. The thief's calculated scheme left her with a stolen treasure. Consequently, she lodged a complaint against the unidentified culprit under section 420 of the IPC Act, covering charges of fraud and theft.

Read Also
Thane Crime: 3 Nepalese Arrested By Police For Stealing Gold Jewellery Worth ₹3.2 Crore From...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Power Block On August 24 to Impact Western Railway Trains; Check Details

Power Block On August 24 to Impact Western Railway Trains; Check Details

Central Railway Implements Experimental Halts for Selected Trains At Various Stations

Central Railway Implements Experimental Halts for Selected Trains At Various Stations

BMMA Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Advocating Muslim Women's Rights Despite UCC Outcome

BMMA Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Advocating Muslim Women's Rights Despite UCC Outcome

CBI Books Bank officials, GTIL In ₹4,000 Cr Loan Fraud Case

CBI Books Bank officials, GTIL In ₹4,000 Cr Loan Fraud Case

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹2.4 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Home Minister’s PA

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹2.4 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Home Minister’s PA