 Mumbai News: CR Women's Welfare Org Conducts Tree Plantation Drive at CSMT Station
The event was organised to celebrate World Environment Day 2023 which is observed every year on June 5.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) on Thursday organised a tree plantation drive near the garden of Platform No. 18 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. The tree plantation drive was attended by President, CRWWO, Shobhna Lalwani; Vice-President, CRWWO, Niti Singh; Secretary, CRWWO, Neeru Arora; Treasurer, CRWWO, Priti Shrivastav, and several other executive members of CRWWO. The event was organised to celebrate World Environment Day 2023 which is observed every year on June 5.

Variety of tree species planted during event

During the event, various trees were planted, adding to the lush greenery surrounding Platform No. 18 at CSMT station. The trees included Awala (Indian Gooseberry), Son Chafa, Plumeria alba, Largestonia, Allestonia, Ashoka, Ixora Singapuri, Nerium, Areca Palm, and Spathodia. The selected species of the variety of trees is aimed at contributing to environmental conservation and providing a healthy ecosystem for the station and its surroundings, a statement by the CR said.

Shobhna Lalwani, President, CRWWO, expressed her gratitude to all the participants and highlighted the importance of tree plantation drives in creating a greener and healthier environment. She emphasised CRWWO's dedication to contributing to the well-being of its members while also actively engaging in initiatives that make a positive impact on society.

