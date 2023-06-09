Fybros Takes a Stand Against Plastic Pollution on World Environment Day

Plantation done by Mr. Rakesh Singh, DM, Ghaziabad, UP, along with Fybros Team

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8: Fybros, an Indian proficient brand of modern electrical goods, celebrated World Environment Day in collaboration with the charitable organization Utthan Samiti at the City Forest Park, Ghaziabad. Under the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution, they organized various activities to engage the community and inspire action towards a cleaner and greener future.

On this special occasion, Fybros spearheaded a Plantation Drive to contribute to our environment’s restoration and preservation. They planted a significant number of trees at various locations to promote biodiversity, combat climate change, and enhance the overall ecological balance. To encourage greenery, they also distributed plant saplings to all the attendees.

Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh DM of Ghaziabad, UP, delivered an impactful speech on the importance of environmental awareness and the urgent need to combat plastic pollution. Emphasizing the significance of sustainable alternatives, DM highlighted the adverse effects of plastic on the environment, wildlife, and human health.

Furthermore, the company conducted awareness workshops with local communities, schools, and colleges. Through engaging activities like Nukkad Nataks (street plays), speeches, and drawing competitions, they educated and inspired the youth to take preventive measures towards plastic pollution. These workshops provided insights into the adverse effects of plastic on the environment while emphasizing the importance of sustainable alternatives.

As part of their commitment, Fybros also organized a painting competition for students, highlighting the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution. This competition provided a platform for students to showcase their creativity and express their environmental concerns through art. The company felicitated the winners with awards, and to recognize the efforts of all participants and celebrate their commitment to the cause, they presented a certificate of participation to everyone.

Fybros firmly believes that collective action is the key to overcoming the global challenge of plastic pollution. They are committed to leveraging their brand influence to drive positive change and create a sustainable future. They extend their gratitude to all those who joined them on World Environment Day as they took a united stand against plastic pollution and worked towards a cleaner, healthier planet for all.

Fybros is a proficient brand of modern electrical goods in India, which construct a premium range of electrical products ranging from Wires & cables, Switches & accessories, and Switchgears to Lighting systems. It was founded by the management of Balar Marketing Pvt Ltd in 2012. They have been catering to the needs of the Indian Electrical Equipment sector since 1968 by the name of Kundan Cab. Fybros believes in benefiting every customer by using modern yet cost-effective technology and adhering to superb quality and innovation that meets industry standards.

