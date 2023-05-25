Mumbai news: CR records over 200% growth in AC passengers during May 2023 in comparison with last year | File

After a hesitant start, the introduction of AC local trains on Central Railway has garnered an exceptional response from passengers, leading to a significant surge in ridership. From January 1, 2023, to May 24, 2023, a total of 71.33 lakh passengers have opted for the AC local trains, resulting in earnings of Rs. 32.22 crore.

In the month of May alone (May 1, 2023, to May 24, 2023), the daily average number of passengers traveling on AC locals reached an impressive figure of 58,880.

Revenue collected - May 2022 vs 2023

Comparing the passenger statistics with the same period in the previous year, the growth in the number of passengers choosing AC local trains is remarkable. From May 1, 2022, to May 24, 2022, approximately 6.17 lakh passengers traveled on AC locals. In contrast, during the corresponding period in 2023, the number rose to 14.13 lakhs, marking an impressive growth of 228%.

The revenue generated from AC locals has also experienced a substantial increase. From May 1, 2022, to May 24, 2022, the revenue earned was Rs. 2.83 crore. However, in the corresponding period in 2023, the revenue surged to Rs. 6.66 crore, showcasing a remarkable growth rate of 234%.

CR operates over 50 AC trains (suburban)

Currently, Central Railway operates 56 AC services on its suburban section. "The AC local trains have not only provided passengers with a safe and comfortable travel experience but have also become more affordable after the fare reduction ( card ticket) in last year " said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"The remarkable success of the AC local trains on Central Railway reflects the increasing preference among passengers for a more comfortable and convenient travel experience. Central Railway remains committed to enhancing the quality of its services and meeting the evolving demands of its commuters" said Dr Manaspure.

Season bookings for Mumbai AC local train

Additionally, the Railways have facilitated first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC local trains by paying the fare difference between first-class and AC tickets for the entire period, regardless of the remaining days in their first-class season tickets.

