Mumbai News: CR And WR Record 789 Deaths In Jan-April

CR And WR Record 789 Deaths In Jan-April

Two hundred and forty-four people lost their lives while crossing tracks, 136 fell from coaches, and two were killed after hitting railway poles. Three commuters fell between platforms and trains and lost their lives, and one died from electric shock.

Additionally, 21 people committed suicide on tracks, 75 died of natural causes, and two died of other reasons. Bodies of 110 people were unclaimed.

In 2023, 1,650 people lost their lives on the CR network. Seven hundred and eighty-two died while crossing tracks, 431 fell from coaches, and one person was killed after hitting a railway pole.

Seven commuters fell between platforms and trains, nine died from electric shocks, 82 committed suicide on tracks, 310 died of natural causes, and 17 individuals died of other reasons.

Reasons for the deaths of 11 individuals remain unknown, while 435 bodies were unclaimed.

From January to April, Western Railway saw a total of 304 fatalities. Of these, 162 died while crossing railway tracks, 65 fell from trains, and one person died from an electric shock.

Additionally, 10 people committed suicide on tracks, 59 died of natural causes, and seven died of other reasons. Among these fatalities, 97 bodies remained unclaimed.

In 2023, Western Railway recorded 940 deaths. This included 495 individuals who lost their lives crossing tracks, 159 who fell from trains, three who were killed after hitting railway poles, and three who fell between platforms and trains.

Five individuals died from electric shocks, 39 committed suicide, 219 died of natural causes, and 15 died of other reasons. The causes of death for nine individuals remain unknown. Of the total deaths, 283 bodies were unclaimed.

A railway police officer said bodies are kept for 14 days in the government hospital. During this period, relatives can claim the bodies. If no one comes forward, the police perform the last rites. The police try to determine the deceased individual’s religion through any marks or ornaments they might be wearing and conduct the last rites accordingly, he said.