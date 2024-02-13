Mumbai News: Court Remands Lalit Tekchandani To Judicial Custody

Lalit Tekchandani | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court on Tuesday remanded former director of Supreme Construction and Developers, Lalit Tekchandani, to judicial custody till February 27. In the meantime, the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai approached the court for Tekchandani’s custody.

On Tuesday evening, the Mumbai Police produced Tekchandani before the special court as his police custody ended. As the police did not seek his remand, Tekchandani was remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Tekchandani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed moved a plea that several cases are registered against him for the same issue, hence they may be heard before handing over his custody to anyone.

Sayyed further claimed in a handwritten plea that they have already approached the Bombay High Court for relief, as Tekchandani has been booked for the same project by multiple agencies and this amounts to double jeopardy. Hence it was pleaded that a notice be issued to the petitioner – Tekchandani – in case the production of accused is asked by other police stations, and the matter to be kept in abeyance till the hearing of the high court, which is scheduled on February 21. The plea was opposed by the public prosecutor Seema Deshpande.

However, before the court could pass the order, the Navi Mumbai police sought Tekchandani’s custody. In view of the plea moved by Tekchandani, the court has now kept the plea of Navi Mumbai police in abeyance till the hearing of the petition filed before the high court.