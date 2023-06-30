Mumbai News: Cop Carries Elderly Woman On Shoulders Upto Her Coach At Borivali Station

FPJ

In a heart-warming incident on June 27, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Maan Singh of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Western Railway became a “hero” as he came to the aid of a distressed 70-year-old woman, Hansa Shah, during a train journey starting from Borivali station.

Shah, who had recently undergone knee surgery, found herself unable to reach her designated coach B-2 of the Gujarat Mail. Accompanied by her husband, she boarded the handicapped coach of the same train when it departed.

Recognising her discomfort, Shah reached out to the railway helpline, and it was ASI Maan Singh who swiftly responded to her distress call. Upon receiving the information, Singh wasted no time and promptly contacted Shah on her provided mobile number, assuring her of his assistance. He also informed the train guard about the situation, showcasing his proactive approach to the urgent matter.

Realising the urgency of the situation, Singh initially attempted to arrange a wheelchair for Shah. Unfortunately, he was informed that a wheelchair was not available on the train.

Shah takes the matter in his own hands

Taking matters into his own hands, Singh went above and beyond his duty, personally carrying Shah, who resides in Pipalod, Surat, in his arms.

The video of the incident has since then gone viral on social media.

Shah expressed her heartfelt gratitude to ASI Maan Singh and RPF for their exceptional assistance during her time of need. She extended her thanks to the rail department for providing such a kind service.

An official of Western Railway praised Singh, stating, "The commendable actions of ASI Maan Singh serve as a shining example of the spirit of dedication and selflessness upheld by security personnel and the RPF. His heroic gesture will be remembered as an inspiring act of compassion for years to come, reminding us all that humanity and empathy have no boundaries."