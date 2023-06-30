 Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Dies On Spot After Being Hit By AC Local While Washing Lunch Box On Platform Edge At Malad Station (Watch)
Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Dies On Spot After Being Hit By AC Local While Washing Lunch Box On Platform Edge At Malad Station (Watch)

The incident took place on Friday during the afternoon hours when the bustling railway station was crowded with commuters.

Mumbai: In a tragic incident at Malad railway station, a 17-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by a fast local train while standing on platform 3. The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Mayank Anil Sharma, was washing a lunch box.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...
