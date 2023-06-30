Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Dies On Spot After Being Hit By AC Local While Washing Lunch Box On Platform Edge At Malad Station (Watch)

Twitter

Mumbai: In a tragic incident at Malad railway station, a 17-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by a fast local train while standing on platform 3. The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Mayank Anil Sharma, was washing a lunch box.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place on Friday during the afternoon hours when the bustling railway station was crowded with commuters.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)