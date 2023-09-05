 Mumbai News: Congress To Mark 1st Anniversary Of Yatra
Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi led the 4,000 kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and united the country.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Congress To Mark 1st Anniversary Of Yatra | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will embark on statewide yatra to commemorate the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, state party president Nana Patole said on Tuesday.

“Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi led the 4,000 kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and united the country. September 7 is the first anniversary of the beginning of the historic journey. To commemorate this, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to organise ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in all districts of Maharashtra on Thursday, September 7,” Patole said.

Exposing centre

The Congress would expose the Centre’s “exploitation” of the public through hike in LPG gas prices, he said when asked about the yatra’s political programme.

“On September 7, at 1pm, key leaders in all districts will hold press conferences to expose how the Modi government at the Centre has looted the public. In 2014, the price of LPG gas was Rs450; this has gone up to Rs1,150 over the past nine years. The government reduced the price by Rs200 on the day of Rakshabandhan. By playing these tricks the Modi government is deceiving the common man. By increasing the gas price by Rs700 the Modi government first looted the public, and now is trying to pacify them by reducing it by merely Rs 200,” he said. 

After the press conference, a march will be held from 5pm to 6pm, followed by a public meeting from 6pm to 7pm, he added.

