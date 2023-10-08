Mumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh | ANI

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai's Malad on Sunday after Congress leader and Malad West MLA Aslam Shaikh allegedly received a death threat from a caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar, also known as Satinderjeet Singh, is a fugitive Canadian gangster closely associated with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Notably, Brar has previously issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Details of the Threatening Call

The police complaint was lodged by Shaikh’s personal assistant and lawyer, Vikram Kapoor, who manages the MLA’s mobile phone calls. According to the complaint, Kapoor received a call on Shaikh’s mobile phone on October 5.

The caller, identifying himself as Goldy Brar, explicitly threatened Shaikh's life, stating, “Main Goldy Brar bol raha hu. Main Aslam Shaikh ko do din me goli maarkar udaane wala hu. Ye Aslam Shaikh ko bata do. (This is Goldy Brar speaking. I am going to shoot Aslam Shaikh dead in two days. Tell this to Aslam Shaikh).” Kapoor promptly reported the call to the police, providing them with the two phone numbers associated with the caller.

Police Action and Investigation

Based on Kapoor’s statement, the Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR under sections 506(2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code against the registered user of the two mobile numbers provided. The police have swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, reaching out to the service provider to gather necessary details related to the threatening calls.