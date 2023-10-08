 Mumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On

Mumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On

Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjeet Singh, is a fugitive Canadian gangster closely associated with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Notably, Brar has previously issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh | ANI

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai's Malad on Sunday after Congress leader and Malad West MLA Aslam Shaikh allegedly received a death threat from a caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar, also known as Satinderjeet Singh, is a fugitive Canadian gangster closely associated with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Notably, Brar has previously issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Details of the Threatening Call

The police complaint was lodged by Shaikh’s personal assistant and lawyer, Vikram Kapoor, who manages the MLA’s mobile phone calls. According to the complaint, Kapoor received a call on Shaikh’s mobile phone on October 5.

The caller, identifying himself as Goldy Brar, explicitly threatened Shaikh's life, stating, “Main Goldy Brar bol raha hu. Main Aslam Shaikh ko do din me goli maarkar udaane wala hu. Ye Aslam Shaikh ko bata do. (This is Goldy Brar speaking. I am going to shoot Aslam Shaikh dead in two days. Tell this to Aslam Shaikh).” Kapoor promptly reported the call to the police, providing them with the two phone numbers associated with the caller.

Police Action and Investigation

Based on Kapoor’s statement, the Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR under sections 506(2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code against the registered user of the two mobile numbers provided. The police have swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, reaching out to the service provider to gather necessary details related to the threatening calls.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Woman Files Complaint Against Man for Extortion, Threat To Release Secretly Recorded...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: JNV Ragging Investigation Exposes Lapses In Anti-Ragging Measures

Palghar: JNV Ragging Investigation Exposes Lapses In Anti-Ragging Measures

Mira-Bhayandar: 1 Arrested From Gujarat's Valsad With Restricted Drugs worth ₹ 5.22 Lakh

Mira-Bhayandar: 1 Arrested From Gujarat's Valsad With Restricted Drugs worth ₹ 5.22 Lakh

Mira-Bhayandar: ANC Seizes 'ISIS' Drugs Worth ₹ 5.46 Lakh In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: ANC Seizes 'ISIS' Drugs Worth ₹ 5.46 Lakh In Mira Road

Thane News: CCTV Captures Woman Brutally Assaulting Mother-In-Law At Home; Police Responds

Thane News: CCTV Captures Woman Brutally Assaulting Mother-In-Law At Home; Police Responds

Mumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On

Mumbai News: Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar; Probe On