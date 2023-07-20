Mumbai News: Commuters Face Challenges As Adverse Weather Tests Rail & Bus Services

Photo: Representative Image

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Western and Central Railways claimed that their suburban train services were running smoothly. However, commuters experienced significant challenges during the course of the day.

The spokesperson for Western Railway assured the public that their suburban train services were operating as per schedule, providing much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters. Similarly, Central Railway's spokesperson stated that local train services were running normally on all corridors, including the crucial CSMT-Kalyan main line and CSMT-Panvel harbour line.

Authorities from both Western and Central Railways are closely monitoring the situation and working tirelessly to address the challenges posed by the ongoing rains. The rail authorities advise travellers to stay updated on the latest developments and to plan their journeys accordingly.

Similarly official spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) claimed that the bus services were running normally. However, commuters have a different story to tell.

Significant delays and long waiting

Numerous passengers complained about significant delays and long wait times at various locations across the city, including Nariman Point, one of the bustling business districts in Mumbai. Vilas Shine, a regular commuter, shared his frustrating experience of waiting for over 45 minutes for bus route number 115 near YB Chavhan between 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm. Despite the assurance from the BEST spokesperson, commuters insisted that the situation was far from normal. Several individuals expressed their discontent over the lack of buses and the inconvenience caused during peak hours.

"The overcrowded queues and irregular bus services have not only inconvenienced daily commuters but also raised concerns about the reliability and efficiency of the public transport system in Mumbai" said a transport expert adding that many commuters, like Vilas Shine, were forced to endure prolonged waits, which affected their schedules and daily routines.