Mumbai News: Commuter Shares Video Of Passengers Forcibly Entering An AC Local Train After Regular Train Cancelled In Dombivli | X|@ChougleKhalid

Mumbai: A commuter shared a video on X showing an overcrowded AC train and passengers forcibly entering a local train in Dombivli on Tuesday morning. The commuter stated that the video is one day after the unfortunate incident where four people died due to overcrowding on a Mumbai local train near Mumbra Railway Station. He highlighted the situation after the regular train was cancelled in Dombivli on Tuesday.

A video shared by a commuter shows people struggling to get inside a train that is already packed at Dombivli station. The door of the air-conditioned local train cannot close due to the overcrowding, which hinders the process. In the video, it is seen that railway protection force personnel are trying to manage the situation.

The video, posted by the account @ChougleKhalid, captures the struggle of commuters attempting to board the local train. In the caption, the commuter wrote, "Meanwhile, one day after four deaths from a Mumbai local due to overcrowding, today at 9:30 AM, passengers forcibly entered an AC local train after a regular local train was cancelled at Dombivli."

The commuter also attached the video of the tragic incident that occurred near Mumbra railway station. On Monday morning, four passengers lost their lives and several others were injured after falling from a moving local train. The mishap was reportedly caused by overcrowding, with passengers believed to have been hanging from the doors of a Kasara-to-CSMT fast local train.

In another news related to the Mumbai local train, One day after four passengers died after falling from an overcrowded local train near Mumbra station, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest rally on Tuesday targeting the railway administration. The party demanded immediate safety reforms and the removal of platform stalls, which they claim worsen congestion and contribute to such incidents.

The rally, led by MNS Thane District President Avinash Jadhav, saw hundreds of party workers marching from the Gaondevi area to Thane railway station. Protesters were seen shouting slogans condemning the railway authorities for what they described as a 'negligent and insensitive' approach.

Protesters held placards with messages like 'Daily deaths, who’s responsible?', 'Administration is numb, government is blind,' and 'Give justice to the dead, punish the guilty,' expressing outrage over the repeated mishaps on the suburban railway system.