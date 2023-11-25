Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed (Video)

Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed | Screengrab from video

Tension prevailed near Gol Dewool area of Bhendi Bazar late on Friday night after an Urs procession was being taken out by Muslim devotees.

Some members of the Hindu community objected to the high decibel sound from the loudspeakers. This resulted in tension between both the parties.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and have brought the situation under control. Additional police reinforcements have also been called in.