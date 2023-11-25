 Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed (Video)

Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed (Video)

Some members of the Hindu community objected to the high decibel sound from the loudspeakers. This resulted in tension between both the parties.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed | Screengrab from video

Tension prevailed near Gol Dewool area of Bhendi Bazar late on Friday night after an Urs procession was being taken out by Muslim devotees.

Some members of the Hindu community objected to the high decibel sound from the loudspeakers. This resulted in tension between both the parties.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and have brought the situation under control. Additional police reinforcements have also been called in.

Read Also
Mumbai: Youth Walks Over Israeli Flags Outside McDonald's In Support Of Palestine At Bhendi Bazar;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Gangsters Arrested For Kidnapping Businessman, Demanding ₹10 Crore Ransom

Mumbai News: 3 Gangsters Arrested For Kidnapping Businessman, Demanding ₹10 Crore Ransom

Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed...

Mumbai News: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gol Dewool Area Of Bhendi Bazaar; Police Force Deployed...

Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than...

Mumbai: 2 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Khar & Santacruz East; Seized Mephedrone Worth More Than...

Mumbai: 5 Idols Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown...

Mumbai: 5 Idols Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown...

IIT Bombay PhD Students Stage Silent Protest Against Administration's Sudden Order To Move From...

IIT Bombay PhD Students Stage Silent Protest Against Administration's Sudden Order To Move From...