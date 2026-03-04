Mumbai News: Colaba Beautician Alleges ₹95 Lakh Ordeal; Builder Booked For Promising Discounted Flats In Lalbaug, Duping Her Of Life Savings

The Dr. D.B. Marg police have registered a cheating case against Sumit Jawaharlal Jain, owner of Poonam Infra, following allegations that he duped a 47-year-old Colaba-based beautician of Rs95 lakh by promising her two discounted flats in a proposed Lalbaug project. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dr. D.B. Marg police have registered a cheating case against Sumit Jawaharlal Jain, owner of Poonam Infra, following allegations that he duped a 47-year-old Colaba-based beautician of Rs95 lakh by promising her two discounted flats in a proposed Lalbaug project.

The Initial Connection and Shifting Promises

According to the FIR, the complainant, Geeta Jitendra Kamble-Kanojia, a resident of Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Colaba, came into contact with Poonam Jain in 2008 during the course of her work. She was later introduced to Poonam’s husband, Sumit Jain, who was engaged in the construction business under the name Poonam Infra.

Police said Jain initially suggested that Geeta invest in a residential project in the Virar–Nalasopara area. However, when she expressed her preference for purchasing a home within Mumbai city, Jain allegedly informed her in 2011 about a building project named, Poonam Pinaki coming up in Lalbaug.

The Tempting Offer Below Market Rate

Jain allegedly offered her two 1BHK flats, each measuring 615 sq ft, at a concessional rate of Rs14,200 per sq ft, lower than the prevailing market price of Rs17,000 per sq ft. The total value of the transaction for both flats was finalised at Rs1.74 crore. He allegedly issued an allotment letter for Flats No. 215 and 216 on the 21st floor of the proposed building.

Between 2011 and 2015, Geeta transferred around Rs95 lakh to the bank account of Poonam Infra. The FIR further states that in February 2013, Jain allegedly told her that a portion of the funds in his account could attract income tax and suggested routing Rs50 lakh as a loan transaction to avoid tax liability.

Acting on his instructions, Rs50 lakh was first transferred to the bank account of Geeta’s brother, Deepak Kanojia, at the Cuffe Parade branch and was subsequently remitted to Poonam Infra’s account via RTGS.

Phase Two: The Cash Demand and Sale of Hutments

Investigators said Jain and his wife also claimed that the entire payment for the Lalbaug flats could not be accepted through banking channels and demanded part of the amount in cash. Geeta allegedly sold two hutments she owned in Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade, and paid Rs45 lakh in cash to Jain. She has informed police that documentary proof of the transaction would be submitted during the investigation.

Despite repeated follow-ups for registration of the flats, Jain allegedly delayed the process. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he cited work disruptions and eventually stopped responding to calls, the complaint states. Geeta realised she had been cheated and lodged a complaint at the Dr. D.B. Marg police station.

The accused later allegedly offered her an alternative flat of equivalent value in a Vasai–Nalasopara project, but neither the property was delivered nor the money refunded, prompting her to approach the police again.

Based on her complaint, police have registered an offence under Sections 316(5) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated further investigation.

