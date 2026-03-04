Maharashtra: Transporters Announce Indefinite Strike From Midnight Tomorrow After Talks With Government Fail |

Mumbai: An indefinite strike by Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC) will begin at midnight tomorrow after negotiations with the government failed, Malkit Singh Bal, leader of the transporters’ body, said on March 3.

As part of the strike, school buses, contract carriage buses, private buses and commercial vehicles, including trucks, tempos, taxis and tankers, will reportedly remain off the roads during the indefinite agitation. M-TAC represent truckers, private bus operators, as well as taxi and autorickshaw unions.

Earlier on March 2, Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and leader of a union representing gig workers, including app-based taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, told PTI that drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws would also participate in the Azad Maidan agitation.

What Are The Transporters Demanding?

The charter of demands, which M-TAC submitted to the government earlier this year, includes major reforms to the e-challan system, a waiver of pending fines, and a reduction in taxes and toll charges imposed on commercial vehicles.

"As per Rule 468 and amended Rule 514 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, all time-barred e-challans should be cancelled if cases are not filed in court," its charter of demands stated.

M-TAC has also demanded the closure of highway check posts and the establishment of rest houses or centres for drivers. It has sought fire tenders and emergency service facilities on highways for accident-hit vehicles, along with immediate provision of parking lots, bus stops, and cargo loading and unloading facilities.

The transporters have further called for a review of the repeated retrofitting of devices such as panic buttons, vehicle location tracking devices, High Security Registration Plates, Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), CCTV cameras and other equipment, which they claim are mandated under the pretext of safety.

They have also demanded the suspension of what they described as unfeasible and abrupt "no entry" restrictions that cause operational difficulties, and have urged the government to adopt a more consultative approach.

The action committee has additionally sought the withdrawal or relaxation of a proposed amendment to the rules in January 2026 requiring transporters to clear e-challan penalties within 45 days, failing which they would face restrictions on essential services such as permit renewal, fitness certification and other regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from PTI)