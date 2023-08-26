Mumbai News: Coastal Road Project Hinders Ganesh Idols Immersion at Lotus Jetty, Mandals Seek Alternatives

Representational photo | AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE

Mumbai's revered tradition of immersing Ganesh idols faces a challenge this year, as the immersion of idols exceeding 10 feet in height at Lotus Jetty in Worli is projected to obstruct the ongoing Mumbai Coastal Road project. Authorities from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have consequently resolved to disallow the immersion of large idols from this location. However, this decision has drawn the disappointment of Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals, who now advocate for the provision of viable alternatives.

For several years, Ganeshotsav mandals from regions such as Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and nearby areas have favored Ganesh Ghat (Lotus Jetty) for the immersion of their idols. Presently, the site is intertwined with the ambitious coastal road project that unfolds across three phases, encompassing Marine Drive to Priyadarshini Park, Love Grove pumping station, and Worli Sea link. The construction of an approximately 180-meter access bridge is currently underway at Lotus Jetty. As a result, the civic authorities have stipulated that only Ganesh idols not exceeding 10 feet can be immersed at this location.

"The Ganesh idols taller than 10 feet get stranded on the shore during high tide. Given the presence of heavy machinery near Lotus Jetty, immersing larger idols poses considerable challenges. Last year, we deployed cranes to aid the Ganesh mandals during the immersion. Local law enforcement has advised mandals against bringing larger Ganesh idols to the jetty. Fortunately, the construction is anticipated to conclude within the next two months. Thus, the inconvenience to mandals will be limited to this year only," explained a senior civic official associated with the coastal road project.

Naresh Dahibavkar, President of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), voiced the mandals' perspective. "We've reached out to G South ward officials, urging them to either permit the immersion of larger idols at Lotus Jetty or to provide suitable alternatives. Their suggestions included immersing idols at Girgaon Chowpatty or Dadar Chowpatty. However, these options could potentially exacerbate traffic congestion along these routes," noted Dahibavkar.