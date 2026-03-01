Mumbai News: Cleanliness Drive Held At Raj Bhavan On Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Jayanti

Volunteers conduct cleanliness drive at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan and Nerul coastline during Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari birth anniversary initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, March 1: A statewide cleanliness drive was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of senior spiritual orator Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari. As part of this initiative, members of the Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan conducted a drive at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra.

Drive inaugurated at Lok Bhavan

The drive was inaugurated near the entrance gate of Lok Bhavan by S. Ramamurthy, IAS, Additional Secretary to the Governor.

Appreciating the efforts of the Pratishthan, Ramamurthy noted that for the past 14 years, the organisation has been undertaking cleanliness drives, tree plantation, and tree conservation activities at Lok Bhavan.

He commended the members for their dedicated service and encouraged them to continue their work toward cleanliness and environmental protection. Public Relations Officer Umesh Kashikar delivered the welcome address.

200 members collect 416 kg waste

Nearly 200 members participated in the drive, collecting 416 kilograms of plastic and thermocol waste from the seashore and other areas within the Lok Bhavan premises.

Mangrove cleanup at Karave Jetty

Meanwhile, over 150 volunteers removed 1.5 tonnes (1,500 kg) of trash from Karave Jetty, Nerul, in the 289th mangrove cleanup drive organised by Environment Life Foundation.

Founder Dharmesh Barai said, “We all carry a small responsibility toward our environment. Just as we care for our homes, we must care for our surroundings. Because if India is clean, India will be healthy. This week, our mangrove soldiers once again stepped forward to clean the coastline. Every volunteer’s effort matters. When the coastline is clean, it safeguards millions of lives — marine biodiversity, birds, and the communities that depend on these ecosystems.”

