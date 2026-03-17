Mumbai News: Class 10 Student Killed In Chandivali Hit-And-Run; Minor Driver Detained, MBBS Student Booked

Police detain minor driver and book accomplice after fatal hit-and-run in Chandivali claims life of a 15-year-old student | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 16: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was killed in a hit-and-run, allegedly involving a minor driver, in Chandivali on March 15. The Sakinaka Police have detained the 17-year-old accused, who lives in Dubai and has come to India for Eid celebrations.

Minor detained, friend also booked

His friend, Mohammed Khan, 22, an MBBS student, has also been booked for allegedly renting the car involved in the accident and handing it over to the minor.

DCP (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade said, “The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which ordered to send him to a reformatory home in Dongri until March 27.”

Accident near Nahar Amrit Shakti Road

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm on March 15 near Mongolia Building Gate No. 2 on Nahar Amrit Shakti Road. The car allegedly hit an Activa scooter, seriously injuring Pratik Mane, who was riding pillion, while his elder brother Sumit was riding the vehicle.

According to the police, the minor allegedly drove a car bearing an incomplete registration number, and CCTV footage helped in tracing him. A police officer said that the car owner lives in Dubai and his caretaker rents out the vehicle.

Khan allegedly provided his documents to hire the car, which he then gave to the accused. The minor was reportedly out for Eid. Police said that they will also question the caretaker.

Victim dies, brother injured

The Mane brothers were also out shopping as they had a wedding in their native village.

When they reached the Nahar junction, a speeding Hyundai Creta allegedly rammed into their scooter. Pratik suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead, while Sumit sustained leg injuries. Police said the juvenile had arrived last week from Dubai to celebrate Eid with his relatives in Sakinaka.

Following the incident, the Sakinaka Police initially registered an accidental death report and later filed a case for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Concerns over repeated incidents involving minors

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, said this is the second accident on Nahar Amrit Shakti Road involving a minor driver.

He also recalled that in September 2023, a 63-year-old man suffered serious spinal injuries after being hit by a car driven by a 14-year-old boy. Due to a lack of strong legal action in the past, no deterrent was established for guardians who permit minors to drive, he asserted.

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On February 5, businessman Dhrumil Patel and his wife were allegedly hit by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old near Vidyavihar. Patel succumbed 10 days later.

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