Mumbai News: Clash During Religious Procession In Goregaon East Injures 3; 10 Arrested

Police deploy security and detain accused after violent clash during procession in Goregaon East | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: A clash broke out between two groups during a religious procession in Santosh Nagar market, Goregaon East, on Sunday, leaving three injured. Videos of the brawl, doing rounds on social media, show both groups attacking each other with sticks and swords.

Police action and arrests

The Dindoshi police arrested 10 people around midnight, and simultaneously, extra personnel were deployed in the area. In the meantime, authorities discovered that some of the accused were residing in illegal structures.

On Monday morning, these settlements were bulldozed under heavy police presence. It was claimed that complaints regarding illegal constructions had already been filed with the civic authorities.

Cause of clash under probe

According to the residents, the clash occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm during a religious procession near Jyoti Bar and Restaurant. However, police sources said that a personal rivalry escalated into an altercation.

Locals said that as the procession was moving towards a stage set up in the market, the accused objected to the loud noise and allegedly damaged the music system. Those carrying out the procession tried to intervene, leading to the brawl, they added.

Injuries and police response

Upon receiving an alert, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured trio was rushed to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Mahesh Chimate said, “Further investigation is underway and legal action (demolition drive) by the BMC is also being initiated. The background of the accused is being examined.”

Efforts to identify and apprehend the other accused are ongoing with the help of CCTV footage. Senior Inspector Mahendra Shinde confirmed that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(1) and 191(2) (rioting).

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Residents express concern

Although the situation is now under control, the incident has created an atmosphere of fear among residents. Some of them have alleged that drug-related activities are underway in the area. Police said that action will be taken if the probe verifies the claim.

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