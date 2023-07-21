Mumbai News: Claiming To Be IAS Officer, Man Dupes Businessman Of ₹5 Crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: A fraud case has been registered at Versova police station against a man claiming to be an IAS officer. Ashutosh Kumar Sahay, his wife Monika, business partner Manoj Patel and manager Sanjay Pandey have been booked for allegedly cheating a Rajasthan businessman, Rajkumar Dadich, of ₹5 crore.

According to the FIR, Sahay portrayed himself as an IAS officer working in the handloom export department of the textile ministry and collected money from the complainant and his acquaintances, promising to invest it in various real estate and film projects with significant profits.

However, the investors never received any returns on their investments, nor did they get back their principal amount. Instead, when they demanded their money back, Sahay allegedly resorted to threats.

During the investigation, the police discovered that Sahay had been previously arrested by the Anti-Corruption Cell of CBI for accepting bribes. Moreover, the Economic Offences Wing had also arrested him in a ₹4 crore cheating scam.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code for cheating and breach of trust and under the Maharashtra Depositors Act.

