Mumbai News: City witnessed considerable dip in waste generation, says report

The waste generated in the city has reduced from 7,350 metric tonnes per day (MTD) to 6,300 MTD between 2017 and 2022. However, the civic authorities' objective of pushing bulk generators to process their own garbage has not yielded desired results. Of the 2,825 bulk generators, 1,401 (47%) are still not processing their waste, stated a report released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday. The NGO report also highlights that the BMC has been spending Rs883 crore annually to transport waste to the landfills which needs to be reduced by adopting measures to decentralise waste treatment.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the BMC needs to achieve waste management at the source, reducing dependability on dumping grounds. The civic body had therefore made it mandatory for bulk waste generators like housing societies and commercial establishments with move than 20,000 sqm area, or generating 100kg waste daily, to treat waste at source. However, at present only 1,424 societies are processing waste in their premises. Considering a significant gap in waste management practices, the BMC should come up with an effective plan to improve waste processing and management in these societies, suggest the NGO.

Waste generation has witnessed a decrease of 14% from 2017-18 to 2021-22. However, the number of transportation vehicles has increased by 45%. This shows the increase in vehicles is not compensating for a better collection of waste nor has any impact on complaints received from door-to door collection and segregation, stated the report. The BMC has prepared an action plan to improve waste management in the city by 2030. Though the BMC has succeeded in reducing the waste generated in the city, annual cost of waste transport to landfill is up to Rs 883 crore, said the report. The NGO said that decentralised waste will reduce the cost of transportation and will also bring down the pollution that the trucks transporting waste to the landfill cause.

124 % increase in the number of complaints...

Citizens' complaints related to solid waste management were 5,519 in 2013 which went up to 12,351 in 2022. The highest number of 4,356 complaints in 2022 were related to garbage not lifted and removal of debris - 1,899. These complaints have been constant in the past 10 years, stated the NGO. Other complaints were of collection points not being attended properly - 63% followed by providing, removing, replacing of debris - 59% and sweeping of roads - 56%.

