Mumbai News: City Decks Up For Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya On January 22

Mumbai: As the countdown begins for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, it is not just temples in Mumbai that are preparing for the event.

Sports clubs, too, are preparing to celebrate the event. The National Sports Club of India (NSCI), one of the largest such institutions in the country with more than 15,000 members, has created elaborate decorations at its premises in Worli. There are large lighted cutouts of events from the Ramayan at the entry and exit points of the club. Carpets have been laid out for the event. There will be selfie points for members. A huge LED screen, with images from the epic on both sides, will retell stories from the Ramayana. The domed Sardar Vallabhai Patel indoor stadium, which is located in the club premises, will host a play from the Ramayana on January 20 for members. Non-members will also be allowed to watch the show at discounted rates.

Prasad will be distributed to all staff members

Club members have announced the distribution of prasad to every staff member and guests on the day. “It is proud moment for all Indians. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on the day. Members of the club wanted to do something to mark the day without disturbing the sports area. We have decorated the entire place except the sports venues,” said Viren Shah, president of the club.

Khar Gymkhana to screen live ceremony

Khar Gymkhana, which has over 11,000 members, will screen the inauguration ceremony. “Since the government has declared a holiday on Monday we have decided to screen the event for our members. We have a large LED television set in our main hall,” said Vivek Devnani, president of the gymkhana.

The city’s streets and shops are selling temple mementos, flags, and T-shirts emblazoned with images of the temple. Gold and silver retailers, including online sites, are selling coin mementos.

A huge banner of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is seen in front of the Gol Deval temple in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

On Friday, celebrities, including actor Jackie Shroff, cleaned the steps of Zaoba Shree Ram Mandir, Girgaum, in preparation for the inauguration.