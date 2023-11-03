Mumbai News: Christians Observe 'All Souls Day' with Prayers and Charity

Christians Observe 'All Souls Day' with Prayers and Charity | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Christians observed 'All Souls Day' with visits to the graves of their departed loved ones on November 2. Believers hold the conviction that through prayers and charitable acts, they can assist the departed souls in reaching heaven. According to their faith, when souls leave the body, they carry their earthly sins and are consequently prevented from entering heaven.

Father Joseph D'Souza, parish priest of Our Lady of Health Church, Cavel, Kalbadevi, elucidated the theological reasons behind this observance. "In the church, we believe that the living and the dead are still in communion. None of us are inherently good enough to ascend to heaven upon death, nor are we too wicked to be condemned to hell. It is our belief that those who pass away remain in purgatory for varying durations, ranging from two to several years. After completing their purgatorial term, they join the saints in communion. Consequently, the departed souls can advocate on our behalf," explained D'Souza.

The faithful maintain that the prayers offered by the living assist the departed souls in reaching heaven. In turn, these souls intercede for the living by seeking the saints' intervention. A resident of Thane, who prayed at a cemetery near Teen Hath Naka, shared, "We visit the graves of our friends and relatives, praying for their journey to heaven."