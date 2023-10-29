Serial Blasts In Kalamassery Christian Convention Leaves Kerala In Shock

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.
The explosion took place at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Reports claimed that at least three blasts took place at the prayer meeting of Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery.
Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.
Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, speaking to reporters on the blasts in Kerala in the Convention Center in Kalamassery, said that preliminary investigation "showed that it is an IED device." Police also said it is further investigating the case.
"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously.”
“I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the blast.
The DGP also appealed to the people to refrain from posting provocative messages on social media.
Stringent action will be taken against those violating the orders, said the top cop.
