Mumbai News: Chhota Rajan Aide Held After 25 Years

Layeek Ahmad Fida Hussain Sheikh, an absconding murder convict, has been arrested by the Pydhonie police after 25 years.

Sheikh was part of the Chhota Rajan gang and killed one Munna Dadhi from the Chhota Shakeel gang in an alleged shootout in 1997. He was arrested in 1998 and was granted parole later. However, he never returned after his parole lapsed. He was declared absconding after several search operations.

Sheikh, now 50, resided in Dongri. Police received multiple pieces of information about his movements in Mumbra. “He lived alone and kept changing locations, which made it difficult to trace him,” said an official.

Subsequently, a trap was laid at all “frequently visited” locations. He was caught working as a taxi driver near Mumbra railway station.

