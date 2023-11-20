Mumbai News: Chembur Rape Case Instil Fear, Concern Among Female College Students

Representative image

Mumbai: A tragic incident occured at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters in Chembur on the night of November 15 where a 19-year-old college student was allegedly raped by two men. According to the Police, the crime occurred between 10 Pm and 12.30 Am. As per FPJ’s report on November 18, the prime accused (Ajit) in this case used to live in a nearby flat as his father works at the same place where the victim's father is. On that particular day, Ajit had invited his friend over to his place as his family had gone out. At night the victim came to Ajit’s place to borrow some ingredients for cooking. The accused then asked the victim to join them and offered her a cold drink, which was spiked, following which the victim fell unconscious and both of them raped her. After the victim regained consciousness, she informed some of her close friends about the mishap, and then a FIR was filed in a nearby Police station.

"Spiking drinks for sexual harassment a rare scenario these days"

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) talked to Nagraj Majage, a senior police officer in Chembur who informed that spiking drinks for sexual harassment is a rare scenario these days. He said, “Since the victim already knew the accused, the latter planned such a heinous crime.”

He added, “Both victim and accused fathers work at the same place so that’s the reason perpetuator targeted her.”

“Girl students should not blindly believe anyone, not even close relatives or friends, they should remain vigilant while interacting and always keep their parents informed every time they go out”, added the officer.

Neuropsychiatric disorder

Dr. Imran Noorani, a Psychologist explained to the FPJ about the criminal's Psyche, He said, “Any normal person would not spike the drink to sexually exploit someone.” He further said, “These people have neuropsychiatric disorder or commonly known as Psychopathy, such a condition can also be termed as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) which allows them to commit such crimes.

To understand how female students think of such a crime, FPJ interacted with a few college students to know their reactions.

Vanya Shekhawat, a BSW student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) said, “I will have to keep an eye on my surroundings, be cautious and make sure that if I am drinking something I am able to see what ingredients were added to it.”

“As a student, I was planning on getting an apartment in the same locality. Hearing this, it has left me somewhat unsettled. I will be very active and would be extra careful after hearing such news happening in my vicinity”, said Amalia Sharma.

Another student Anoushka Giri said, "Awareness is the key to avoid such incidents.” “It is definitely a genuine concern. People should be much aware of their surroundings and the peers they usually hang out with.” On avoiding such mishaps she advised that girls can accompany themselves with a few people who are close and can be trusted.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)