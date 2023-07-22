Mumbai News: Chain Snatcher Nabbed Within 24 Hours

Representative Photo

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old alleged chain snatcher within 24 hours. The suspect, Vinayak Jadhav alias Vinu, a resident of Goregaon West, had snatched a 16gm mangalsutra from a woman who works as a house help in the area. Vinu was caught after examining the CCTV camera footage. He wore a cap and covered his face with a mask to avoid being recognised. Despite the attempt to conceal his identity, the police managed to gather crucial evidence from the footage.

