 Mumbai News: Chain Snatcher Nabbed Within 24 Hours
Mumbai News: Chain Snatcher Nabbed Within 24 Hours

The suspect, Vinayak Jadhav alias Vinu, a resident of Goregaon West, had snatched a 16gm mangalsutra from a woman who works as a house help in the area.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old alleged chain snatcher within 24 hours. The suspect, Vinayak Jadhav alias Vinu, a resident of Goregaon West, had snatched a 16gm mangalsutra from a woman who works as a house help in the area. Vinu was caught after examining the CCTV camera footage. He wore a cap and covered his face with a mask to avoid being recognised. Despite the attempt to conceal his identity, the police managed to gather crucial evidence from the footage.

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Catch Chain-snatcher After Chase, Accomplice At Large
