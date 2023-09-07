Mumbai News: Central Railway Says Comprehensive Fire Safety Measures In Place After RTI Reply Goes Viral

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: After a RTI report regarding limited fire safety equipment within the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway's Mumbai Division viral on Wednesday, central railway clarified that the railway has comprehensive fire safety measures across the division. Earlier a former RPF personnel Baliram N. Jogadankar, had sought information through an RTI request about the availability of fire safety equipment with RPF of Mumbai division, personnel training details, and primary responsibilities in case of fire incidents in the train as well as in the station premises.

In response, RK Shukla, senior security commissioner of Central Railways Mumbai Division, revealed that there were only 18 functional fire extinguishers and 2 sandbags within the RPF of CRs Mumbai division, and no specialized firefighting training was being provided to RPF personnel at present.However, a spokesperson for Central Railway stressed that these figures exclusively pertained to the RPF and did not represent the overall fire safety provisions within the railway system.

The railway authorities elaborated on their extensive fire safety arrangements: Every railway stations on Central Railway's Mumbai Division, maintains its own fire extinguisher setup. These are managed and provided by station masters under the supervision of the operations department, ensuring passenger safety. Apart from that every official has their own system.Similarly the mechanical engineering department ensures the presence of fire extinguishers in trains, guaranteeing the safety of passengers during their journeys.

Central Railway's clarification underscores the comprehensive safety measures in place across various departments and at every station. "These measures are designed to safeguard the well-being of passengers and staff, reassuring commuters about their safety while using the railway system in Mumbai" said spokesperson of CR.